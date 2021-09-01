NFL Preview: AFC championship loss motivates Bills to build on last year

ORCHARD PARK — After most of his teammates had long retreated to the locker room, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs lingered at midfield, hands on hips, watching a mob of people surrounding members of the newly crowned AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs celebrating in the end zone.

Buffalo's breakthrough season had come to an abrupt end with a 38-24 loss to the Chiefs in January, yet Diggs wanted to take in one last glimpse in a moment captured by photographers.

"There's definitely an image in my head. I was there. I don't need too much of a picture to relive it," Diggs said, as to whether he has a copy of the photo upon opening training camp in July.

"But it's definitely something that's extremely motivating," he added, before looking to the future. "(The Chiefs) have a great team. I look forward to seeing them again."

Diggs' comments are a reflection of the sky-high expectations which remain in Buffalo, and of a team confident in it's potential of taking a step — maybe two — farther.

"We went from a team that was huge underdogs to people got a target on your back, and that's just how it works when you win games," Diggs said. "So as far as us, you welcome the struggle, you welcome the challenge and you look forward to it."