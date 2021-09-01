NFL Preview: Injuries and rehabs have Giants at less than 100% for season

Golladay, Barkley, Rudolph, Slayton and Lemieux worked with the team after the final cuts, but it was not at full speed. Elerson was placed on injured reserve and Robinson remains on the physically unable to perform list.

In possibly a make-or-break third season, quarterback Daniel Jones seemingly is going to have less help than last year. The positive is coordinator Pat Graham's defense might be able to carry the team for a while with defensive lineman Leonard Williams back after signing a long-term deal coming off a breakthrough season.

All Judge can do for now is get his healthy players ready.

"One thing to focus on going into the season is you're never a finished product Week 1," he said. "You need to understand that, keep building, keep improving week to week from how you operate in September to keep improving as a team, and build towards those long stretches of the season. We're going to coach whoever is available and it's our job to have the entire team ready and the entire team progressing, and that's what we're going to focus on."

O-LINE