NFL prospects everywhere in Alabama-Ohio State title game

Former LSU linebacker Patrick Queen is a good example of how a huge performance in a national championship game can help a player boost his NFL draft stock.

Queen was a rising prospect throughout last season and capped it by being the defensive MVP of the College Football Playoff championship victory against Clemson. About three and half months later, Queen was selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens at No. 28 overall.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Ohio State head into the national title game Monday night with a slew of future NFL players. The matchups will not only determine who wins a championship, but could also influence where some of their stars are drafted.

"You do want to look into a player's ability to play in the clutch and in the big moments because obviously when you're putting together a football team, an NFL roster, your goal is to be playing in the playoffs," said Jim Nagy, Senior Bowl executive director and a former NFL scout. "So you want to look at the consequential games. The games that really matter."