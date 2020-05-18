NFL prospects pondering lost college football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Burrow was a competent if unspectacular quarterback as a backup at Ohio State and during his first post-transfer season at LSU. In 2019, he transformed into Super Joe.

Imagine if a pandemic had shortened or wiped out that last, golden season for Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the national championship. Would he still have emerged as the first overall NFL draft pick who is now being hailed as the savior of the woeful Cincinnati Bengals?

These times have brought an extra level of anxiety for current college players hoping for a Burrow-like season or at least one that will raise their profile with NFL scouts. The virus threat did away with spring football and in-person workouts on campus. And nobody can say yet what the 2020 season will look like, or if there will be one at all.

“It’s a nightmare, to be honest with you,” said Ohio State's Josh Myers, a second-team All-Big Ten center last year and an NFL prospect. “That’s time we can never get back."

“It’s a critical (year) for development, getting that much more experience and elevating our games to an even higher level,” said Myers, a fourth-year junior. “So even the thought of not playing this season is terrifying and absolute worst-case scenario.”