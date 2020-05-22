NFL QBs holding throwing sessions

Earlier this week, Tom Brady and several of his new teammates on the Buccaneers worked out on a high school field in Tampa. Center Ryan Jensen was there along with receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, running back Dare Ogunbowale and quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin.

Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield invited several of his Browns teammates, including tight end David Njoku and wide receiver Rashard Higgins, to get together with him in Texas last week.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen and backup Matt Barkley worked out this month with three draft picks — wide receivers Gabriel Davis and Isaiah Hodgins, and running back Zack Moss — in southern California. Allen also plans to throw to new Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs and John Brown.

“There’s challenges for everyone, right? But what you do is, is you try and find ways to adjust and adapt, and like we said before our theme this offseason has been ‘Find a way,’” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “And I think that really fits the time and the situation and circumstances we’re in.”

Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill has been working out with tight end Jonnu Smith for two months at a local park in Florida.