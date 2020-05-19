NFL reopening facilities with local governments' OK

That means primarily employees that must be in the office to do their jobs: people who need to access files that are only at the office; maintenance workers; trainers; and technology workers.

Those people will have their temperature taken when entering the building and must wear personal protective equipment. The Colts have set up one-way hallways with arrows on the carpet pointing to the proper direction, and there will be limits on how many people can be in rooms at the same time.

Coach Frank Reich was realistic about a full return to the training complex.

“The guys who have been hurt, who have been coming into the building, keep coming in and rehabbing and doing their thing," he said.

"Other than that, as soon as we can get more players in the building — we want that to make up for a little bit of lost time. The sooner we can get together and get out there working, the better it will be.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones took part in an owners conference call from the team's practice facility, The Star. About two dozen staffers were present at the complex.

The Steelers are doing a soft reopening Tuesday mainly for medical personnel and rehabbing players. They expect to ramp up use of their facility next week under league guidelines.