NFL reschedules Steelers-Titans, Ravens' bye now Week 7

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans now know when they are rescheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers after the first NFL game postponed by a COVID-19 outbreak.

Getting back into their own building depends on the results of continued testing. The Titans' outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team's total to 14 within the past week.

The outbreak forced the NFL to postpone Tennessee's game from Sunday to Oct. 25 in Week 7, forcing the Steelers into their unplanned bye. Pittsburgh now will play Baltimore on Nov. 1 with the Ravens' bye now pushed to Week 7 instead of Week 8, which had been the bye for both teams.

Officials from the NFL and the players' union also were in Nashville on Friday, meeting with the Titans and reviewing the way the team is handling the matter. The NFL and the players' union also agreed to continue daily testing, including bye weeks, for the foreseeable future in a decision shared with teams Friday.

Coach Mike Vrabel has said he's very confident that the Titans have followed the league protocols precisely and that nobody was to blame for this outbreak during a pandemic.