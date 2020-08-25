NFL teams adjusting from 80,000 die-hards to 80 decibels

"When I first came into the NFL, they were like, 'Well, we're playing in these stadiums and it's loud and it's the NFL," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. "And I'm thinking, 'Wait a minute, I've been in the SEC for two years. We average more people.' You know what I'm saying? It's louder in the SEC than it is in the NFL.'"

Rowdy crowds are hardly the only benefit to playing at home. Visiting teams in Denver deal with altitude. In Jacksonville, Tampa Bay and Miami in September, it's sweltering heat and humidity. In Buffalo, Chicago, Green Bay and New England in December, it's freezing temperatures.

"I think there'll always be some home-field advantage for all the teams just because (of) different surfaces, different way the field plays, the way the wind blows in each stadium. There'll always be a little bit of that," Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said.

Still, the thought of a Lambeau Leap into empty stands, or no Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, or few, if any, Terrible Towels is hard to imagine.

"It's going to show if you really love football or not because without fans it's still a football game at the end of the day," Miami Dolphins rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene said. "You've got your teammates. You've got your coaches. I feel like that's all you really need.

"Yes, fans are a big part of the sport. The fans make the sport what it is, I feel like. But that's just the reality we're in right now, so we've got to adjust and we've got to come together as a team and hype ourselves up."

