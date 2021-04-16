NFL teams drafting, changing QBs at dizzying pace

If that happens, the Niners would have their choice of Ohio State's Justin Fields, Alabama's Mac Jones and North Dakota State's Trey Lance, with the other two potentially going later in the top 10 to teams like Atlanta, Detroit or Denver. And don't forget another quarterback-needy team willing to trade up such as New England, Washington or Chicago.

San Francisco made the big move because of the desire to find one of the handful of quarterbacks that can turn a good team into a Super Bowl contender on an annual basis.

"It's a risk every single year you go into an NFL season without one of those top five guys," said coach Kyle Shanahan, who traded the No. 12 pick and two future first-round choices to move up to No. 3. "It's very tough to win in this league and there's only a few quarterbacks that you're going to win because of just the quarterback. Very few, and even those guys still need a good team around them. You've got to take risks. This is a risk we were willing to take."

Shanahan lost a Super Bowl following the 2019 season to one of those quarterbacks as Patrick Mahomes led a fourth-quarter comeback to deliver the Chiefs the title. Mahomes is by far the most successful of the 22 quarterbacks taken in the top 10 of the past 10 drafts, a rate that is double what it had been in the common draft era.