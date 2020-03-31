NFL teams extending season ticket payment deadlines

Only three NFL teams — the Cowboys, 49ers and Bengals — apparently are maintaining the status quo regarding payments due.

The Cowboys have not yet reached out to their fans, although a longtime season ticket holder says that while the deadline for payment on personal seats licenses has already passed, it’s usually sometime in April before there's an update on season tickets.

The San Francisco 49ers remain in a business-as-usual mode, and the Bengals say they are “still in the process of discussing the best way to proceed.”

The Eagles were in that category until Tuesday, when they informed season ticket holders that the team is extending the April 16 deadline. The team said, “As an organization, we want you to know we are here for you and we want to be supportive of you during this difficult time. ... We are closely monitoring developments and will evaluate every option to ensure that you have flexibility to make your scheduled payments within a reasonable time."

It's a stance that has been adopted by most NFL teams, who are allowing fans to hold onto their money a bit longer before fulfilling their commitment for the 2020 season.