NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

"The protocols we jointly agreed to helped get us through a full season last year without missing game checks and are effective, when followed."

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was stricken with the coronavirus last year, called getting the vaccine "a touchy subject," though he added he has been vaccinated.

"You can't really tell someone what to do with their body," Elliott said at Cowboys training camp. "I grew up in a family where we didn't get vaccines so it's kind of hard to tell someone who their whole life their mom and dad tell them not to get vaccines to go get vaccinated. So I mean I don't know, it's everyone's body, you can't tell them what to do."

As for potential forfeits, he added:

"A check is only monetary, you can't put a price on someone's health or what they think will make them feel good or not make them feel good. Like I said, you're kind of walking a tight line. "

Other key points in the league's memo: