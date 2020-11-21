NFL this week: Colts could go from outsider to contender by beating Packers

It's difficult to sneak up on anybody in the NFL, given the attention the sport commands.

Yet the Indianapolis Colts have been something of a secret at 6-3. If you're surprised to see them tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South, it's excusable.

After beating the Titans, should they handle one of the NFL's elite teams, the Packers, on Sunday, well, evaluations of the Colts will change from outsider to contender.

"We enjoyed the heck out of that win (at Tennessee). We were all excited," quarterback Philip Rivers says. "That was a big win, but at the same time we know you just have to keep pushing. I refer to it as ... it's a week-to-week league. It's what are you doing this Sunday?

"As excited as we are to put ourselves in position here after nine games, we know that our best football needs to be ahead of us starting this week."

Green Bay (7-2) is solidly in control of the NFC North and in strong position to pursue the conference's top seed and lone playoffs bye. The Packers have only one future opponent that currently has a winning record, the Titans.

Aaron Rodgers disregards the upcoming schedule.