The last time the San Francisco 49ers had a winning record for a home game in November, Colin Kaepernick was their quarterback and Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman ate turkey legs at midfield to celebrate a victory for Seattle.
That won't happen Monday night when the unbeaten 49ers (8-0) host the Seahawks (7-2) in the biggest game in this rivalry since Thanksgiving 2014.
The 49ers lost to the Seahawks 19-3 that night to fall to 7-5. They finished 8-8 that year and hadn't won more than six games until this season.
Sherman is on their side now, playing a huge role for the NFL's top-ranked defense. The three-time All-Pro cornerback is part of a secondary that's No. 1 against the pass. San Francisco has allowed the fewest yards per game (241) and second-fewest points (12.1). But the Niners will be without linebacker Kwon Alexander.
Jimmy Garoppolo has played well and could have three starters joining him in the starting lineup. Bookend tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk are expected back from injuries, bolstering the league's second-ranked rushing attack.
They'll face a defense that has struggled. Seattle ranks 22nd in points allowed, 25th in yards allowed and 25th in sacks. Jadeveon Clowney only has two sacks, though he faces double teams quite often.
But the X-factor for the Seahawks is Wilson. He's playing at an MVP level. Wilson has 22 TD passes, only one pick and leads the league with a passer rating of 118.2.
NEW YORK GIANTS (2-7) AT NEW YORK JETS (1-7)
North Jersey bragging rights are on the line when the Giants switch locker rooms at their home stadium to be the "road" team against the Jets. Things are only slightly better for the Giants, who briefly enjoyed success after rookie Daniel Jones replaced Eli Manning. But they've lost five in a row.
The Jets are a mess under first-year coach Adam Gase, who is already on the hot seat. Sam Darnold has taken a step backward from his rookie season and two-time All-Pro Le'Veon Bell hasn't run for more than 70 yards in his first eight games with his new team.
The real loser in this game might be the team that hurts its draft positioning by winning.
KANSAS CITY (6-3) AT TENNESSEE (4-5)
Patrick Mahomes might return under center after dislocating his kneecap Oct. 17. The Chiefs are 2-1 with Matt Moore, including the game he finished when Mahomes got hurt. Kansas City needs to stay close to the Patriots (8-1) going into their Week 14 matchup to have a chance at home-field advantage.
The Titans are 2-1 since Ryan Tannehill replaced Marcus Mariota, but they were sloppy in a loss to Carolina last week. They also lost cornerback Malcolm Butler to a wrist injury.
Tennessee will have to rely on Derrick Henry's running to keep Mahomes off the field and limit Kansas City's offense. The Chiefs have the fourth-worst run defense in the league and allowed 161.7 yards per game on the ground in their three losses.
CAROLINA (5-3) AT GREEN BAY (7-2)
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are coming off their worst game this season, a 26-11 rout at the Chargers. Rodgers questioned the team's preparation on a trip to California. They should be focused back at home and with a bye week upcoming.
The Panthers are Kyle Allen's team now that Cam Newton is officially out for the season. Allen is 5-1 as the starter and getting his sixth win won't be easy at Lambeau Field. He'll rely on Christian McCaffrey, who could be in for a big day against Green Bay's run defense. McCaffrey is second in the league in rushing and the Packers allow 127.7 yards rushing per game.
LOS ANGELES RAMS (5-3) AT PITTSBURGH STEELERS (4-4)
Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and the rest of the Rams' offense have a tough task against Pittsburgh's defense. The Steelers are second in the league with 22 takeaways and third in sacks with 29. Minkah Fitzpatrick already has four interceptions since joining the team, including a pick-6 last week.
The Rams won't have receiver Brandin Cooks, who is out with a concussion. Gurley hasn't rushed for more than 65 yards since Week 1, but Los Angeles has relied on its passing attack, ranked fifth in the league.
Mason Rudolph makes his sixth start in Ben Roethlisberger's absence. He's played well, keeping the Steelers in the playoff chase.
MINNESOTA (6-3) AT DALLAS (5-3)
This will be a matchup of strengths. Dallas has the league's top-ranked offense led by Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper while the Vikings have the No. 7 defense. On the flip side, Minnesota's eighth-ranked offense takes on Dallas' sixth-ranked defense.
The Cowboys are seeking their third straight victory. They had consecutive lopsided wins against division rivals. They begin a stretch of tough games, playing five of their next seven games against teams currently with winning records.
The Vikings look to bounce back after their four-game winning streak was snapped in Kansas City. Kirk Cousins has 14 TD passes and only one pick in the past seven games, and Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in rushing with 894 yards.