NFL threatening suspensions for maskless sideline personnel

But there still have been more instances of coaches and sideline personnel either wearing the masks or gaiters improperly or basically using them as scarves rather than as protective gear.

And with the league now dealing with its first outbreak of the coronavirus — four players and five other members of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive — adhering to protocols is a must.

Vincent's latest memo should get the attention of all 32 teams, none of which want to see a member of the coaching staff suspended for a game — or more. Nor do the teams covet losing draft picks.

If fines don't work, though, the NFL is adamant about more strict discipline.

"Both our own and independent medical advisors have emphasized the need to remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by agreement with the NFLPA as well as by state and local governments," Vincent wrote. "We are only through Week 3 of the season. If we are to play a full and uninterrupted season, we all must remain committed to our efforts to mitigate the risk of transmission of the virus.

"Inconsistent adherence to health and safety protocols, such as wearing face coverings and observing physical distancing requirements, will put the 2020 season at risk. A failure to adhere to the negotiated protocols or to government directives can have an adverse impact on both other players or staff members of your club, and of other clubs as well. Selective or inconsistent compliance threatens to undermine fan confidence in our health and safety protocols and the competitive fairness and integrity of the NFL season."

