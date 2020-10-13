NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

The NFL has no plans to move into a bubble as it takes several new steps to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The league will begin PCR testing for COVID-19 on game days starting this week, use of masks in walkthroughs are now mandatory and only play-callers will be permitted to wear face shields in lieu of masks or gaiters on the sideline.
"We cannot grow complacent, not the players, not the coaches, not the rest of our personnel," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday following virtual meetings with team owners. "Ninety percent is not good enough in this environment. We have to be incredibly diligent and disciplined."
The updated protocols sent to teams Monday night also require anyone identified as a "high risk" close contact to be isolated and not permitted to return to the team's facility for at least five days.
"We expected positive COVID cases as long as the pandemic is prevalent in our society," Goodell said, citing rising numbers in communities. "Our protocols are designed to identify through testing, isolate and then prevent the spread of the virus in our team environments, and our medical experts are encouraged by the fact that with few exceptions, we have not seen transmission of the virus."
Goodell spoke a few hours before the Tennessee Titans were scheduled to host Buffalo in their first game since an outbreak shut down team facilities and forced the schedule to be rearranged.
The Titans had eight people test positive Sept. 29 and the total reached 24 players and personnel. It doesn't appear the league will discipline the Titans for any violation of protocols following a review of the team's actions.
"We are really working closely and identifying and speaking to clubs and players in open dialogue," Goodell said. "This is not about discipline. This is about making sure we're keeping our personnel safe. And that's been our entire focus today."
Goodell said the league will maintain flexibility in order to complete the season with the Super Bowl. However, it doesn't appear one of those options will be moving the playoffs into a bubble like Major League Baseball did. The NBA and NHL finished their regular season and postseason in bubbles.
Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, said the league is "proceeding as is" and deferred to Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer.
Sills said all options are on the table but warned there are several risks to moving into a bubble. He pointed out that other individuals such as service workers still have to go in and out of the bubble. He emphasized the infection can spread more rapidly if it gets inside. And, he stressed the human element, saying that being sequestered can cause an "emotional" and "behavioral health toll" that becomes a "really significant stress point," especially around the holidays.
"So for all of those reasons, right now, today, we don't feel like that is the safest course of action for us," Sills said. "We've consistently said that we'll reevaluate all of these decisions along the way and make what we think is the safest decision and all options remain on the table. But that's our thought about it as of today."
In their two-hour meeting with owners, the league also discussed ongoing diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives and social justice and social responsibility.
SAINTS LEAVING SUPERDOME? The New Orleans Saints have begun discussions with LSU about holding the NFL club's future home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, a team spokesman said Tuesday.
“LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership,” said Greg Bensel, the Saints' senior vice president for communications. "We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option.
“Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance, but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved," Bensel added.
The Saints have played three of eight scheduled regular season home games in the Superdome so far this season with no ticketed fans in attendance. The few hundred in the stands consisted primarily of privately invited family members of players, coaches or staff.
The Saints had asked New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to allow ticketed fans to occupy about 25% of the Superdome's 73,000 seats while wearing masks and following other social distancing guidelines during Monday Night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Mayor denied that request.
“While the Saints’ request for a special exception to the city’s Covid-19 guidelines remains under consideration, allowing 20,000 people in an indoor space presents significant public health concerns," said Beau Tidwell, Cantrell's director of communications. "At present, no NFL stadium in the country with a fixed-roof facility is allowing such an exception. We will continue to monitor the public health data, but cannot set an artificial timeline for how and when conditions may allow for the kind of special exemption being requested.”
Currently, 15 teams have approval to host spectators from the general public at varying percentages of stadium capacity: Atlanta, Carolina, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Miami, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay and Tennessee.
“We anticipate more cities coming online in the next few weeks while stadiums that have hosted fans will increase their capacity as the season progresses,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “We have shared best practices from the clubs that have hosted fans safely and responsibly."
McCarthy said the NFL also “engaged a company” that tracked COVID cases in area where fans have been permitted to attend games.
"There’s been no indication that NFL games with fans are having an impact on daily COVID case trends at the local or state level,” McCarthy said.
