NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans

"So for all of those reasons, right now, today, we don't feel like that is the safest course of action for us," Sills said. "We've consistently said that we'll reevaluate all of these decisions along the way and make what we think is the safest decision and all options remain on the table. But that's our thought about it as of today."

In their two-hour meeting with owners, the league also discussed ongoing diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives and social justice and social responsibility.

SAINTS LEAVING SUPERDOME? The New Orleans Saints have begun discussions with LSU about holding the NFL club's future home games at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, a team spokesman said Tuesday.

“LSU has been gracious and enthusiastic regarding hosting our future games and we very much appreciate their partnership,” said Greg Bensel, the Saints' senior vice president for communications. "We have also discussed the possibility of moving our home games to LSU with the NFL and they are aware of our exploring this option.

“Obviously, our overwhelming preference is to play our games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome with partial fan attendance, but there has been no indication from the city on when, or if, this might be approved," Bensel added.