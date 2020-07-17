NFLPA wants players tested daily for virus when camps open

"The league is management," Smith said. "They have the exclusive right, just like somebody who owns a plant, regarding when it opens and when it closes. They want training camps to open on time. The role of the union is to hold them accountable about whether it's safe to open now. ... We are all trying to get to the right decision more so than getting to the fast decision."

An acclimation period for players is another main sticking point. The union wants 45 days per the joint committee's recommendation. The breakdown would be 21 days strength and conditioning, 10 days of non-padded practices, then 14 days of contact to get ready for games. Also, the union doesn't want to play any preseason games while the NFL had planned to cut the exhibition schedule from four games to two.

"To engage in two games where players would be flying all over the country and then engaging with each other to work, and to do that prior to the season, doesn't increase the likelihood of starting and finishing the season on time," Smith said.

Not all players agree on not playing preseason games.