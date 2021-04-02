NFL's move to 17 games could alter record books

The NFL could finally see its first 2,000-yard receiver. The 5,000-yard passing club might be ready to induct a few more members with Peyton Manning's single-season record of 5,477 yards possibly in jeopardy.

The accomplishment of 1,000-yard seasons rushing or receiving will become more common and a little more devalued.

With the NFL increasing its season to 17 games for the first change in length of the season since going from 14 to 16 games in 1978, some records and milestones could soon be threatened by even more players.

The offensive explosion in recent years that has made comparing marks from the 1970s and 80s to today's game a fruitless exercise will only become less useful as players in the 17-game era put up even bigger statistics than the stars of the past decade.

Here's a look at some records and milestones that could be most impacted by the change:

THE 5,000-YARD CLUB

Dan Marino spent years as the lonely sole member of the 5,000-yard passing club, having thrown for 5,084 yards in 1984 for Miami back when 3,000-yard seasons were viewed as a major accomplishment.