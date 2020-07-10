NHL approves plan, extends CBA

The NHL is back with an expanded 24-team playoff format, but things will be much different from the norm: There will be no fans. There will be five or six games a day at the start — up to three at each site, which will be heavily cordoned off from the public.

And for the first time in league history, there will be an unusual final four in Edmonton to settle a championship later than ever before with ramifications pushing back the start of next season to December or even as late as January.

Still, hockey is preparing to go on in a year that has upended life for millions, and sports along with it. Only twice since 1893 has the Cup not been awarded: in 1919, when the final couldn't be completed because of the Spanish flu pandemic, and 2005 when the season was wiped out by a lockout.

"While we have all worked very hard to try to address the risks of COVID-19, we know that health and safety are and will continue to be our priorities," Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "We know that all of our fans are excited about our return to the ice next month, and that has been our goal since we paused our season on March 12."