NHL expects 98% of players to be vaccinated before season

Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities as part of the protocols, which could include games in Canada.

"If you're unvaccinated, you're on a U.S. team, you're traveling to Canada to play games in Canada, there is no exception at this point for that player to be exempted from a 14-day quarantine," Daly told The Associated Press. "Most of our U.S. clubs aren't doing 14-day road trips into Canada (so) that player typically would be left home because he can't participate if he goes to Canada. So, those are the types of disruptions that we'll see with unvaccinated players."

Fully vaccinated players will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. Unvaccinated players also will have their movements restricted when on the road. And there will still be regular coronavirus testing for vaccinated players.

"I think that's been an incentive and a motivator for most players to to become fully vaccinated, even if they had concerns about it," Daly said. "But it was intended to be that."

Three teams — Calgary, Toronto and Carolina — have confirmed all their players are vaccinated, and Philadelphia expects to be at 100% soon.