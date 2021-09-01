NHL eyes Sabres for outdoor game against Maple Leafs

The Buffalo Sabres might be taking things outdoors for a game this season.

Nothing is official but multiple sources say plans are in the works for the Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs to play an NHL Heritage Classic game at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., with March 13 currently a target date.

The teams are slated to play a matinee that day in KeyBank Center, but the game was notably absent from the Sabres' two half-season ticket options unveiled last week. Each plan included one preseason game and 20 regular season games; the regular season, of course, consists of 41 home games and not 40.

The Sabres would be the home team for the outdoor game, with Hamilton essentially equidistant from Buffalo and Toronto. But just like games vs. the Leafs in downtown Buffalo, it's likely much of the crowd would be in favor of the Leafs.

The Sabres referred all scheduling inquiries to the NHL. A league source said logistics are complicated because of uncertain border issues seven months out and the need to compensate the Sabres for the lost home game in Buffalo.