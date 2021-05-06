NHL fines Rangers $250K for criticizing player safety call

The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and had another player suspended. They are also out a quarter-million dollars in the aftermath of the storied franchise's latest chaotic chapter.

The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It's believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.

"While we don't expect our clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the department of player safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable," Bettman said. "It is terribly unfair to question George Parros' professionalism and dedication to his role and the department of player safety."

The uproar dates to Monday, when Washington's Tom Wilson was involved in a scrum against the Rangers that left New York star Artemi Panarin injured and unable to finish the final three games of the season. Wilson was fined $5,000 for roughing against Pavel Buchnevich but not suspended, prompting the Rangers to issue a statement calling the decision a dereliction of duty and saying Parros was unfit to remain in his job.