NHL gambles on getting through pandemic outside a bubble

The agreement gave the NHL a blueprint to operate and labor peace through at least 2026.

"You always have to make judgments about what you think the future's going to hold and how do you attempt to maximize the benefits and minimize the detriments, mitigate your risks, take advantage of opportunities and so on," NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said in a phone interview. "I think the agreement that we reached last summer, certainly from the players' standpoint, was fair and reasonable and appropriate, and took all of those things into account. And I don't second guess it."

Living by the terms of that agreement means some short-term pain for owners now, and Bettman warned recently that players could have to repay some money later based on the 50/50 split of revenue. But that was just one part of the puzzle of pulling all this together, which started with when to begin play and how to do it.

With the clock ticking down in mid-December, the sides agreed to open training camps for most teams just after Jan. 1 and drop the puck Jan. 13. Each team is scheduled to play 56 all divisional games during the regular season set to run until May 8, though the Dallas Stars' outbreak and delayed start has already forced the question of how to handle various situations.