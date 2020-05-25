NHL plans move to small-group training as Phase 2 of return

TORONTO — The NHL hopes to have players back in team facilities soon -- with plenty of precautions.

The league, which paused its season on March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, released a memo Monday saying it is targeting early next month as the start date for Phase 2 of its return-to-play protocol, including the opening of practice rinks and allowing small, voluntary group workouts on and off the ice.

"It has not yet been determined when precisely Phase 2 will start or how long it may last," the said read. "We are continuing to monitor developments in each of the club's markets, and may adjust the overall timing if appropriate, following discussion with all relevant parties."

The NHL, which has worked closely with the NHL Players' Association on the phased approach, said that while it views the protocol as "very comprehensive ... (it) cannot mitigate all risk."

"A range of clinical scenarios exist, from very mild to fatal outcome," the 22-page memo continued. "COVID-19 generally affects older age groups and those with previously existing medical conditions, more so than younger, and otherwise healthy, individuals.

"We recognize that players and personnel have family and household members who may fall into these vulnerable categories."