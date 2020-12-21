NHL, players finalize agreement for 56-game season in 2021

Still, the hurdles won't be enough to prevent the season from starting without a quarantined bubble.

"The National Hockey League looks forward to the opening of our 2020-21 season," Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "While we are well aware of the challenges ahead, as was the case last spring and summer, we are continuing to prioritize the health and safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and play."

The NHL completed last season in bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, with players, coaches and staff isolated from the general public and virus-tested daily.

"The players are pleased to have finalized agreements for the upcoming season, which will be unique but also very exciting," NHLPA executive director Don Fehr said. "During these troubled times, we hope that NHL games will provide fans with some much-needed entertainment as the players return to the ice."

Most of the league will open training camp Jan. 3. The seven teams that didn't make the playoffs last season can start as soon as Dec. 31. There won't be any exhibition games before play gets going for real.