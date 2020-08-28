NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

After the two-day break, they'll have to find their mojo again in the biggest swing game of the series.

"I think each game obviously presents a unique and different challenge. and we're all professionals here," Flyers LW James van Riemsdyk said "When the games come and arrive at the rink, we're ready to go and put forth all our effort and attention into playing the game and having a good result."

New York won the opener 4-0 behind Semyon Varlamov, who stopped 29 shots to become the first Islanders goalie with consecutive playoff shutouts. The Flyers chased him with three goals in the first period of Game 2, but blew the lead as the Islanders roared back.

Philadelphia evened the series when Philippe Myers scored in overtime for the 4-3 victory.

The break gave Varlamov, along with Flyers goalie Carter Hart, plenty of time to rest before Game 3.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING VS. BOSTON BRUINS (noon EDT, NBC): The layoff should give the Bruins time shake off an ugly loss in Game 3.

The Lighting buzzed after winning Game 2 in overtime, scoring two goals in a 15-second span of the first period on their way to a 7-1 win and a 2-1 series lead.