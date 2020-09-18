NHL playoffs showcase Russia's goaltending renaissance

Maybe without Khabibulin's invitation to take part in an online goalie school chat, Khudobin wouldn't be one of the top performers in his first NHL playoff action at age 34.

"He was really losing interest, I guess, because of the pandemic and we started YouTube channel and started talking on Zoom with hockey players and just talk about hockey," Khabibulin said. "He was one of the guests. We had a great talk. We usually do it for about an hour, hour 15 and with him it was almost two hours."

Since getting the starting job when Ben Bishop was injured, Khudobin has gone 12-6 with a 2.54 goals-against average and .921 save percentage and backstopped the Stars into the Stanley Cup Final. Two years after signing Khudobin to a two-year contract, general manager Jim Nill joked he wished it was five now.

The Islanders signed Varlamov last summer to a four-year deal to replace Robin Lehner, who was the only non-Russian goalie in the final four wit Vegas. Varlamov had never gone this deep in the playoffs before and is a major reason New York reached the Eastern Conference final for the first time since 1993.

"Semyon, he was a No. 1 goalie, then he was a little bit off, then he was No. 1 again, kind of like nobody really paid attention to him," Khabibulin said. "And now he's there."