NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing

"We understand how passionately NHL players feel about representing and competing for the countries," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said. "We are very pleased that we were able to conclude arrangements that will allow them to resume best on best on the Olympic stage."

COVID-19 insurance is not part of the agreement, though Fasel confirmed the IIHF will provide a $5 million fund for any lost salary because of the disease. Vaccinations are expected to be required, and players will have their contracts insured for injury.

U.S. coach Mike Sullivan called returning to the Olympics "such an exciting time for hockey."

He is not alone in that thinking.

Reigning NHL MVP Connor McDavid played for an under-23 "Team North America" at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey and has yet to play for Canada in a tournament of the world's best men's hockey players.

"Just to be able to represent Canada at the Olympics and compete for a gold medal would be an absolute dream come true," McDavid told the AP this week. "It's kind of been a long time since we've been able to play best on best internationally. I think for me, and I think for a lot of guys that were on that team, it's been a long time coming. We're obviously looking forward to going to the Olympics if we're all lucky enough to make it."