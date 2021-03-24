NHL ref's career over, 'make-up' calls in hockey spotlight

"Some of the good refs definitely have a feel for the game and they know the ebbs and flows and they know to try to keep the game as even as possible unless the play dictates otherwise," New York Rangers forward Ryan Strome said. "But as players, all you can ask for is that they try to call it as fair as possible."

Washington center Nicklas Backstrom, a 14-year veteran, said the incident was a first for him.

"I've never heard anything like that," Backstrom said. "I think it's maybe unfortunate that it happened and came out that way, but at the same time, the league had to do what they had to do."

Most players and coaches expressed respect for on-ice officials and lamented how difficult their jobs are keeping track of the fast-paced game.

"He made a mistake, but unfortunately you don't want make up calls to be part of the game," Edmonton's Adam Larsson said. "I don't think it's right."

Retired player Brent Sopel echoed Brind'Amour, saying there's a human element to officiating. While he doesn't believe an official predetermines how many penalties he's going to call before a game, Sopel said plays that occur or comments directed at officials during the action can influence decisions.