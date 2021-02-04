NHL revises virus protocols with 40 players on COVID-19 list

In the first three weeks of the season, almost 100 players have appeared on the list, which can include a positive test result unconfirmed or confirmed, symptomatic isolation, high risk close contact or quarantine for travel purposes. Bettman said fewer than half the players in protocol have been because of a confirmed positive test and many of those were asymptomatic.

"The way I'm looking at it is it's hard to avoid anywhere, so we're doing the best we can," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour, whose team has had four games postponed because of an outbreak. "It's still hard to avoid. Do we feel safe? I think the good news from our standpoint is the guys that have come in contact with it, they've all recovered and really had no symptoms."

Vegas, New Jersey, Buffalo and Minnesota are currently paused with at least one player on the list. The Wild added another player to the list Thursday to get up to seven total and the Sabres said 61-year-old coach Ralph Krueger had tested positive and will enter virus protocol immediately. Vegas had three coaches in the protocol last week.

"The league is reacting to what's happening right now, and it's normal," Pittsburgh defenseman Kris Letang said. "They're trying to find ways to make it safer and to just act and try and find ways that we can still get our stuff done but in different ways."