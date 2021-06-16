NHL semifinals full of 'hunger' for first Stanley Cup title

Palmieri recently contemplated that rarity thinking back to his last trip to the third round: in 2015 as a fresh-faced 24-year-old with Anaheim. The Ducks lost to Chicago in seven and traded Palmieri to New Jersey that summer.

Until this run, he had played five playoff games since.

"I don't think you necessarily took it for granted, but it's kind of something you expected to come at the end of the year," Palmieri said Tuesday. "Making the switch to Jersey, that's something that you kind of lost sight of. To have the opportunity to come here and help this team to achieve a goal is something you dream about, and it's an opportunity that I definitely don't want to let go to waste."

Savard never advanced this far during a decade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, so he understands that mentality. Much like Palmieri, changing teams at the deadline gave him this opportunity.

Unlike Palmieri, Savard is surrounded by teammates who have won it all recently.

"They know how to win, and that's why it was so exciting for me to come here," Savard said. "It's a fun experience for me, and I'm just trying to enjoy every moment right now. It's going to be hard to get all the way to the final and we've got a really good team in front of us."