NHL takes collaborative approach to restart

The only certainty is the NHL became North America's latest professional sport to forge a path back to playing, but minus the public hiccups experienced by its counterparts.

Major League Baseball's season was nearly scuttled before the two sides agreed to a 60-game format. Less than three weeks before NFL training camps are set to open, the league is experiencing push-back from its players on whether to play preseason games next month. Major League Soccer has had two teams already withdrawing from competition because of the number of players testing positive for the coronavirus.

And not only is hockey on the verge of returning, the CBA extension assures 12 straight years of labor peace, the NHL's longest stretch since Bettman took over in 1993. During that time, play has been halted three times by lockouts, the last in 2012-13, when the season was shortened to 48 games.

"I think Don and I both recognize labor peace was something we couldn't even quantify how important it was," Bettman said. "But we both knew that for the business of the game to come back strong, there was enough disruption going on in the world that we didn't have to add to it."

Fehr said the months-long talks to reach a solution were a matter of perseverance.