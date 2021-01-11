NHL to host 2 outdoor games in Lake Tahoe this season

"We're still trying to get our arms around exactly how the spread occurred," Daly said. "We think we're at the end. We hope we're at the end of that outbreak, and everybody is recovering nicely and being cared for and doing what they need to do to get healthy."

The league doesn't have a hard and fast rule on how many players it would take being unavailable to postpone a game. Each team has a taxi squad of four to six players this season to add to a roster of up to 23.

The NHL has been conducting outdoor games since 2003 and the two in the NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe event will be the 31st and 32nd in the series.

The league had been looking for new sites to play outdoor games and decided Lake Tahoe was a perfect fit. The area will provide dramatic views, with towering snow-capped mountains rising above the massive lake on the state line between California and Nevada.

The golf course offered plenty of space to set up a temporary rink and the resort at Edgewood allows the league to have a bubble-like environment.

No fans will be allowed to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the visuals on TV and social media should be spectacular.