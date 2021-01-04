NHL training camps open with sense of urgency

Peter Laviolette pulled the mask away from his face to bark out instructions while pointing every which way with his stick, then put the mask back on and skated around to show his new players what to do.

It was the first day of training camp for Laviolette and the Washington Capitals and most of the NHL. With the regular season starting next week, there's no time to waste. Camps are now open for the league's 31 teams and they will last just 10 days.

There are no exhibition games to tune up before the pucks drop for real.

"There's so many things that you want to touch on, and the time is limited," Laviolette said after the first on-ice session Monday. "It's almost like fear when you get home that maybe you didn't get everything done or you didn't get in what you were supposed to get done."

While the seven teams that didn't make the playoffs got a few days' head start, everyone will be in the same grind when the season begins Jan. 13. After completing last season in quarantined bubbles, hockey will open the season with the pandemic still raging for a 56-game regular season scheduled to run until May 8.