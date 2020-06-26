NHL won't quarantine players during training camps

The Tampa Bay Lightning closed their facilities last week after three players and additional staff tested positive. The NHL announced 11 positives among more than 200 players tested.

"It's definitely eye-opening to hear, but at the same time, looking back going into it, you certainly expect that to pop up," Boston defenseman Matt Grzelcyk said. "You see more and more cases popping up across the league and that's to be expected, as well. But at the same time, it's still a little nerve-wrecking."

Two weeks away from the scheduled start of camps and less than a month from when games might begin, some players still have questions.

"Obviously health and safety is the biggest," Montreal goaltender Carey Price said. "Being able to come to a situation where you don't have to worry about contracting COVID-19 is huge. To 'bubble' the players and feel safe in your work environment is going to be probably the most paramount."

Players are expected to be tested daily once competition starts, and they will be isolated with each other. Even with frequent testing during camps, it seems to be incumbent on players, coaches, staff and those around them to be particularly vigilant away from hockey.