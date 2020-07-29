NHL's top teams face dilemma on what round-robin play means

That means the Bruins will have to re-earn the top spot in the East despite finishing eight points clear of the pack. Still, coach Bruce Cassidy is more worried about setting his team up for best-of-seven series to compete for the Stanley Cup.

"Getting ready is more important for me," Cassidy said. "You can play well and still not win hockey games, but if you know you're playing the right way going into the playoffs, it'll be a good confidence builder. Obviously, we would love to finish 1. But at the end of the day, we're not going to let it bother us if we don't."

The defending champion Blues are taking a similar approach that their three round-robin games are a bit of a playoff tune-up.

"You want to put your best foot forward, but I think the eight teams that are into the group of 16 have a little bit of latitude to try and get as many guys' games (going) as necessary," St. Louis general manager Doug Armstrong said. "I don't really put a lot of stock into finishing 1-4 except we want to be in a good frame of mind when we get to that round of 16."

The No. 4 seeds, on the other hand, feel like they're playing with house money. Dallas can only move up after six consecutive losses going into the pause, so why not go for it?