LEWISTON — However unexpectedly Greg Paulus landed his first head coaching job, the former Duke point guard won't be entirely unprepared taking his seat at the end of Niagara University's bench Friday night when the Purple Eagles open the season at Drexel.
Paulus has confidence knowing he can lean upon the vast experience he gained as a player and draw from a high-profile network of mentors to guide him. The 33-year-old laughed when asked how often he hears Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski's voice in his ear, before responding: "All the time."
And he sure sounded like Coach K when placing the emphasis on his players as opposed to himself in the midst of a tumultuous two weeks that began with Patrick Beilein's abrupt resignation and culminated Thursday, when Paulus made the jump from assistant to head coach by signing a mulityear contract.
"I haven't thought about that," Paulus said, referring to coaching his first game. "It's not about me, it's about our program and them (the players)."
Paulus was a three-year starter and two-time captain at Duke from 2005-09, and was a member of three ACC championship teams. He completed his college career by switching to football to play QB at Syracuse before returning to basketball as an assistant coach.