Nido homers twice to power Mets past Nationals

NEW YORK — Tomas Nido had his first two-homer game as a professional, hitting a two-run shot in the fourth inning and a grand slam in the fifth to lead the New York Mets to an 8-2 win over the Washington Nationals and a split of the four-game series.

Nido, who entered Thursday with five homers and 26 RBIs over 93 games in parts of four big league seasons, is just the fifth catcher in Mets history to hit at least two homers and collect at least six RBIs in a game. Hall of Famers Gary Carter and Mike Piazza did it twice apiece and Todd Hundley and Paul Lo Duca once each.

Nido struck out in the seventh as he tried to match Carter, the only Mets catcher with a three-homer game.

"Hard work pays off," Nido said. "I did work really hard this offseason and it just feels good to be able to help the team win."

Dominic Smith homered in the second and Pete Alonso had an RBI single in the eighth for the Mets, who were relieved to learn their second straight victory wasn't as costly it first appeared it could have been.