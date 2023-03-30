MIAMI — Brandon Nimmo broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run double, sending Max Scherzer and the New York Mets past the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Thursday.

Scherzer (1-0) coughed up a three-run lead but threw six solid innings in a matchup with NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara as the Mets improved to 41-21 on opening day — the best record in baseball.

Garrett Cooper tied it 3-all in the sixth with a two-run homer off Scherzer. Jacob Stallings led off the inning with a single and scored on Luis Arraez's double.

Nimmo had three RBIs from the leadoff spot after re-signing with the Mets in the offseason for $162 million over eight years. He ripped a low slider from reliever Tanner Scott (0-1) into center field to put New York ahead 5-3 in the seventh, propelling the Mets to their 41st win in the past 53 openers.

Nimmo also had a sacrifice fly that scored Daniel Vogelbach for a 1-0 lead.

Miami fell to 12-19 on opening day as rookie manager Skip Schumaker began his Marlins tenure with a loss.

Arraez was 2 for 4 and had a leadoff single in his first Marlins at-bat after Minnesota traded him to Miami in the offseason. The addition of last year's AL batting champion was meant to be a huge lift for Miami's offense, which was among the worst in the majors last season.

Scherzer permitted four hits, struck out six and walked two in his first opening-day start with the Mets.

Drew Smith and newcomers Brooks Raley and David Robertson combined to strike out six over three shutout innings of one-hit relief.

Robertson, filling in as closer after Edwin Diaz suffered a season-ending injury in the World Baseball Classic, got three outs for the save.

Alcantara was lifted after giving up two walks and two singles that led to two runs in the sixth. He finished with an uncharacteristic four walks and struck out two.

The Mets made it 2-0 in the sixth when Lindor's sacrifice fly drove in Nimmo. Big league batting champ Jeff McNeil added an RBI single.

METS LOSE ACE TO INJURED LIST

The Mets placed Justin Verlander on the injured list with a strained upper back muscle on opening day, sidelining the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner before his first appearance with the team.

The Mets announced that Verlander has a low-grade teres major strain a few hours before beginning the season against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. Verlander will continue throwing at moderate intensity and will undergo more scans in a week.

"Not the way I wanted my Mets tenure to start. That's for sure," Verlander said. "I've put in a ton of work to not have things like this happen."

Verlander said he had been dealing with some discomfort in his upper arm and armpit area throughout spring training.

"I think looking back it's something that was kind of lingering but it was spring training and it's very normal to have to work through some stuff," he said. "I didn't give it much credence."

He said the biggest warning sign was a drop in his velocity by "one or two miles an hour."

Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Verlander reported the injury to the club Wednesday night and underwent an MRI Thursday morning.

The club said it would have an update on the three-time Cy Young Award winner after the additional testing.

Verlander was slated to pitch Saturday, and was also lined up to pitch in the Mets' home opener April 6.

Right-hander Tylor Megill is expected to start in Verlander's place Saturday against the Marlins.

"The fact that I'll continue to throw is showing how minor the injury is. But still there's something there," Verlander said. He added that he doesn't anticipate missing much time.

"If it's a different point in the season, late in the year, pitching is definitely on the table. But being the beginning of the season, coming off spring training, it makes too much sense to not push it right now."

Verlander, 40, signed an $86.67 million, two-year deal with the Mets during the offseason and pitched well during spring training.

He is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, helping the Astros win the World Series with an 18-4 record and 1.75 ERA. He missed nearly all of the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to Tommy John surgery.

Showalter said he wasn't very concerned with the team's ability to have success without Verlander in the rotation.

"It's kind of one of the things that good clubs are able to do," he said. "We did it last year, overcame a lot of this stuff, and whether it's the first part of the season or later on, I don't think it's a real hot topic right now in our locker room."