NL Cy Young winner Bauer joins World Series champion Dodgers

He was traded to Cincinnati in July 2019 in another three-team deal, one with Cleveland and San Diego that sent pitcher Logan Allen and outfielders Franmil Reyes and Yasiel Puig to the Indians.

Bauer has caused controversy on social media. A female college student claimed to USA Today in 2019 that Bauer harassed her on Twitter, accusing him of retweeting an old tweet of her referring to drinking alcohol before her 21st birthday. USA Today said there were 80 tweets of Bauer that mentioned her and 20 of her that mentioned the pitcher. Bauer tweeted the woman "was obsessed with me."

He took after baseball owners for the sport's economics last May during bargaining to start the pandemic-delayed season.

"There's so many ways to hide the money," he said, adding owners could reduce ticket prices and at the same time charge more for parking garages they control through different entities that do not benefit the club.

"If I'm going to have to trust my salary to Rob Manfred marketing the game to make more money for the game, I am out on that," Bauer said. "Let me market the game and we'll all make more money."