No. 1 Clemson has new faces on defense and still dominating

Clemson once again has a dominating defense that delivers crunching hits and game-changing interceptions that has helped the Tigers ascend to the top of college football.

That seems to be an annual summary of Clemson, it's just the names that change from year to year.

Despite losing six starters on defense from its national championship game last January, the Tigers (5-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) are once more among the leaders in fewest yards allowed in their latest title run.

Tigers safety Nolan Turner, a sometimes starter before cracking the lineup this season, believes part of the success stems from players working to make their mark.

"The guys we bring in and just the commitment of the players," the senior said. "Just waiting for their turn to make something happen."

Clemson is third nationally in yards given up at 264.4 per game. The Tigers will put that to the test against Syracuse (1-4, 1-3) on Saturday.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, in his ninth season, has literally seen star players come and go. Two years back, it was a front four worth of NFL first rounders led by end Clelin Ferrell (No. 4 overall) and tackles Christian Wilkins (No. 13) and Dexter Lawrence (No. 17).