No. 1 Clemson turns to Uiagalelei with Lawrence sidelined

The only quarterback on Clemson's roster to throw a touchdown pass other than Lawrence is walk-on Hunter Helms, a fourth stringer who tossed two scoring throws in the 73-7 blowout at Georgia Tech two weeks ago.

Lawrence has been exceptional this season. He's thrown for ACC-leading 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. Lawrence is 31-1 as a starter in college, his lone loss coming to LSU in the national championship game this past January.

Swinney and Lawrence say he has mild symptoms from the virus and has isolated since first feeling ill. Swinney said no other players are in danger of catching the virus due to contact with Lawrence. The Tigers will test again Friday (part of a thrice-a-week regimen) and any players positive will be on the unavailable list against Boston College.

The 10-day isolation, if counted back from Wednesday's testing session, would end in time for Lawrence to play the Fighting Irish. Of course, it looked like Alabama coach Nick Saban would miss his team's game with Georgia after a positive test. Yet, three negative tests and three days later Saban was on the sidelines in a 41-24 victory earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Lawrence said the Tigers had done well to stay safe amid the ongoing pandemic.