No. 10 Notre Dame joins ACC race to unseat No. 1 Clemson

The goal has long been simple for football independent Notre Dame: win big against a coast-to-coast schedule and earn a shot to play for a national championship without having to be tied to a league.

Things have changed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10th-ranked Fighting Irish's drive to reach this year's College Football Playoff will come as a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, with the program giving up its cherished independence for the first time in the program's 133-year history in exchange for a guaranteed slate of games and a shot at ending top-ranked Clemson's five-year run as league champion.

"It's never been a part of our goals because this is the first time for us," coach Brian Kelly said. "We didn't have a column on the goal chart, so we'd have to go back and redo it. Our players are excited though, quite honestly, that they get a chance to play for a championship — an ACC championship."

Notre Dame has competed in all other ACC sports since the 2013-14 season. But it signed on for a run at the league football title game this December as the pandemic threw college sports into uncertainty, with games against Wisconsin, Stanford and Southern California canceled as the Big Ten and Pac-12 first went to league-only schedules before eventually passing on fall football altogether.