No. 2 Irish hope to build ACC, CFP resume against Orange

Earlier this week, the ACC announced Notre Dame would not have to play its re-scheduled Dec. 12 game at Wake Forest, giving the Irish a week to get healthy and prepare for its ACC title game opponent – either No. 4 Clemson or No. 9 Miami.

Kelly said Thursday the announcement didn't change his team's approach.

"It's really about preparing and putting together the kind of performance that needs to be consistent if you are really entertaining thoughts about being a championship football team," he said.

Babers knows what awaits his rebuilding Orange, with nearly three of every four players are in their first two years of eligibility.

"The way (Book) keeps plays alive is amazing," Babers said. "No one has run the ball against Notre Dame. We know where we're at, and we get to lace them up one more time."

IRISH MYSTIQUE

Notre Dame and Syracuse have met nine times, the last time in 2018 at Yankee Stadium when the unbeaten Irish romped 36-3 late.

"I'm glad we got to play those guys again," said Syracuse senior wide receiver Nykeim Johnson, who had two receptions in the game. "Definitely going to be on a big stage."