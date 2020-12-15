No. 3 Buckeyes have something to prove in Big Ten title game

Let the people talk, said Ohio State's Justin Fields, who on Tuesday was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Quarterback of the Year.

"We're one of the top four teams in the country for sure, and I think we control our destiny," Fields said. "If we go out there on Saturday and handle business like we're supposed to, we should be where we want to be."

Tight end Jeremy Ruckert acknowledged the Buckeyes need to win and look impressive doing it to leave no doubt they belong in the playoff.

"It's pretty important," he said. "I mean we try not to think about it as much, but what it comes down to is that every other (contending) school has more games than us. Every game that we have is looked at under a microscope. We try and just put the best game out there on film and really dominate and execute every play because that's what they're watching."

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is a believer in the Buckeyes, no matter how many games they played. "If I had a vote," he said, "I'd vote them No. 2. I think they're a complete football team, all three phases."

Ohio State coach Ryan Day insisted he just wants to win the game — he doesn't care by how many points or how it looks to others. He said he hates the idea that style points matter.