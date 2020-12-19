No. 3 Ohio St. runs past No. 15 Wildcats for Big Ten crown

With Ohio State struggling and down 10-6 at halftime, it had a familiar feel to Day.

"This game was a microcosm of what this whole season has been," Day said. "These guys, they've been gritty, they're tough. They've been through so much and they just don't flinch."

For Northwestern (6-2) it was agonizing.

The Wildcats led from the moment Cam Porter scored on a 9-yard with 4:03 left in the first quarter until the moment Sermon answered with a 9-yard run to give the Buckeyes a 13-10 lead with 2:41 left in the third.

In between, Northwestern settled for a field goal on one drive and blew another scoring chance when Peyton Ramsey was picked off in the end zone to open the second half.

Ramsey was 24 of 37 with 224 yards and ran effectively, too. But he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble — all in the final two quarters.

"I'm just hurting for our seniors," coach Pat Fitzgerald said. "We didn't come down here to play hard, we came down here to win, and not to get the job done is bitterly disappointing."

Ohio State added a 26-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Sermon, fittingly, sealed the win with a 3-yard scoring run with 4:03 to go.