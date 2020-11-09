No. 4 Clemson still has path to national title, ACC crown

Lawrence is back at meetings and workouts during the bye week after missing the past two games due to COVID-19. Lawrence spent 10 days in isolation after having a headache and sinus issues, eventually testing positive a few days before Clemson's game with Boston College on Oct. 31.

Now, Lawrence feels normal, "back to my old self," he said Monday.

Lawrence traveled to Notre Dame with the team after his quarantine, although protocol for cardiac tests kept him out of the game. Seeing a healthy-looking Lawrence on the sidelines last Saturday left some wondering why he wasn't behind center instead of freshman backup DJ Uiagalelei.

"You want to do those (cardiac) scans," Lawrence said. "It would've been impossible to play Saturday."

Lawrence also won't play the "what if" game about him starting against Notre Dame.

"Obviously, I would've loved to have been in there and tried to do everything I can to win the game," he said. "But at the same time, DJ played really well and I was proud of him."

Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and 429 yards, the most ever by a quarterback against Notre Dame.

Clemson had every chance to win in regulation. The Tigers just couldn't get a stop on defense.