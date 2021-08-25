No. 9 Notre Dame out to score more points with new QB, line

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — If No. 9 Notre Dame wants to get back — all the way back — the Fighting Irish probably will have to start scoring more points than they have in recent years.

Under coach Brian Kelly, the Irish have made two trips to the College Football Playoff and struggled each time to score enough points to be a factor in semifinal losses – 30-3 to Clemson in 2018 and 31-14 to Alabama last year.

"This offense has got to produce more points, and so you saw that we're going to be more multiple in our offensive sets," Kelly said. "We've got to get the ball downfield to our playmakers."

The challenge for 29-year-old Tommy Rees, the team's offensive coordinator and former Notre Dame quarterback, is to improve last season's scoring output of 33.4 points per game. The last three national champions have averaged more than 44.3 points; Alabama averaged 48.5 last year.

The Irish offense is replacing the school's all-time winningest quarterback, Ian Book, and six other starters, including four-fifths of the offensive line. Undaunted, Rees said he has seen the offense come together behind quarterback Jack Coan, a graduate transfer from Wisconsin, and preseason All-American candidates in running back Kyren Williams, tight end Michael Mayer, center Jarrett Patterson and guard Cain Madden, another grad transfer.