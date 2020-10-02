No better time to be visiting NFL team than in year of virus

The Vikings, who have found themselves in a rebuilding mode this year and faced two undefeated teams at an eerily and largely empty U.S. Bank Stadium, are nevertheless 0-2 at home after going 23-9 to match the best record in the NFC over the previous four seasons.

"Normally we have to go off the silent count, so a lot of those free plays, drawing them offsides and stuff, usually just don't happen because of the crowd noise," Lazard said.

Just as quick as the snap comes to Rodgers on the second hut, coaches and players will downplay the overall impact of the absence of crowd noise on the outcome of these games in 2020. Skill, effort and strategy will still typically be the deciding factors.

"You talk about big plays and momentum: When you have a crowd, you hear them and get to feed off them. Obviously when you don't," Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott said, "you've got to create that within your team, got to create that within yourself."

Advantages aside, the strangeness of these games has made the strongest impression.

"It is weird because the opposite team, you can see them try to look in your huddle and figure out what you're saying and things like that," Las Vegas running back Josh Jacobs said.