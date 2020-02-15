No clear favorite for Daytona 500

“At the end of the day, you block because it works. It works until it doesn’t,” Clint Bowyer said. “That’s successful until it’s not, and then you’re the bad guy. You’ve wrecked the whole field because it was an untimely block, and you wrecked everybody, but if you didn’t, you should have and you’re going to lose the race.

“So it’s a tricky thing to judge. It puts you on the spot. And it’s do or die, and it’s a decision that has to be made that fast.”

Kevin Harvick, the 2008 Daytona 500 winner, thinks smart racing will be critical Sunday with drivers having to ignore the way they’ve previously raced the speedway.

“I think survival will be more talked about this year than any year in the past,” Harvick said. “We have all been programmed to block and do things with the old package for so many years, and this is not the old package. The runs are happening faster. The cars are kind of lining up and spin out really easy to the right when you push them wrong. They are fast compared to where we were before.”

Two-time and defending race winner Denny Hamlin is the William Hill betting favorite at 10-to-1 and his Toyota has indeed been good every time he's hit the track. And even after he suffered extensive damage in the Clash, he was still able to push teammate Jones to the victory.