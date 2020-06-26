No paychecks for 11 big leaguers

That tax fund is money collected from teams that exceeded their specified bonus pools to sign high-priced Latin American amateurs.

"We're blessed because we're getting more money than the prorated amount," Dayton said.

Most of the group has relatively low salaries for arbitration-eligible players because of injuries that sidelined them and reduced their statistics.

Nelson returned last June from shoulder surgery and was limited to three starts and seven relief appearances.

McHugh missed September and the postseason with a sore right elbow and signed a deal with a $600,000 salary and $3.65 million in performance and roster bonuses.

Cotton, Dayton, Hahn and Stripling all were interrupted by elbow surgery early in their careers, and Gonzalez missed more than half of last season after breaking his collarbone.

Peralta has a low salary in 2020 as part of a $15.5 million, five-year contract he agreed to in March.

Dayton was 0-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 14 relief appearances last year and is 1-3 with a 3.34 ERA in 68 big league games that included time with the Dodgers in 2016-17. He wonders how he will fare in arbitration next winter.